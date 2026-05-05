Delta is cutting food and beverage service on shorter flights

If you're flying Delta Air Lines this summer, you may want to pack your own snacks.

Delta on Tuesday said it is cutting food and beverage service on shorter routes beginning May 19.

The move is aimed at creating "a more consistent experience across our network," the airline said in a statement to CBS News.

Passengers on the airline's shorter flights — or those under 350 miles — will no longer receive any food and beverage service unless they are seated in first class, "which always receives full service," Delta said.

A flight from New York to Boston is under 300 miles, while passengers on flights from Los Angeles to San Francisco would still receive food and drinks. With the change, about 9% of Delta's flights won't offer food or beverage services.

The airline is adding food and drink options for some customers, including Delta Comfort and Delta Main passengers traveling 350 miles or more. This means 14% of the airline's daily flights will gain full service, according to the airline.

"Even on the small number of flights without beverage service, our crew will continue to be visible, available, and focused on caring for our customers, like they do on every flight," Delta said.

The change aligns loosely with other airlines' food and beverage service policies. American feeds passengers on flights over 250 miles, as does Southwest.

United offers food and beverage service on flights that are 300 miles or longer.

Airlines are also raising fares and cutting routes in response to rising jet fuel costs related to the Iran war. With fuel accounting for up to 30% of an airline's overall operating costs, carriers are looking for ways to offset the expense. Industry analysts say Spirit Airlines' recent collapse could also lead to higher fares for travelers, as the budget airline helped keep a lid on fares across the board.