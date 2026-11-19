Deirdre Keane had already run more than 60 marathons when she decided to take on a new challenge of completing the World Marathon Majors. She just didn't expect to be running them while pregnant.

Earlier this month, the 38-year-old nurse practitioner and management consultant ran the New York City Marathon — her hometown race — in her third trimester. It was the seventh marathon she finished while pregnant and the final race she needed to achieve her goal of running all the Majors in the same year.

In addition to New York, the other marathons in the premier series are Berlin, Boston, Chicago, London, Sydney and Tokyo.

Keane completed the New York City Marathon in just over 4 hours, with an average mile pace of 9 minutes, 26 seconds, according to New York Road Runners, the group that organized the race. She had completed the same marathon in just over three hours in 2025, records show.

"I knew how bizarre it was to be running a marathon at 34 weeks, but I also knew how fit I was and self-aware of my body at this point," Keane told The Associated Press. "And while it is very unusual, I wasn't the first woman to have ever done this."

Keane, who has completed 74 marathons and ultramarathons, received clearance from her doctor to compete in the races, as long as she remained vigilant about nutrition, hydration and stopping exercise at the first sign of muscle cramping, the World Running Network reported. That advice worked for Keane because she was already such a highly trained athlete.

In this photo provided by Max Guliani, Deirdre Keane runs during the New York City Marathon in New York, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. Max Guliani via AP

"My last hurrah"

After getting married last year, Keane and her husband Brian began talking about starting a family. Expecting pregnancy to take a while, Keane made other plans for herself in the interim.

"In my mind, 2026 was going to be my year of bucket list items," Keane recalled. "I was like, this is going to be my last hurrah before settling down and becoming pregnant, becoming a mother."

She signed up for 11 races: the seven World Marathon Majors, a trail marathon in Ireland, two ultramarathons and an Ironman.

Keane kicked off her quest by running the Tokyo Marathon in March. But when the Boston and London marathons rolled around in April, she noticed she was running a bit slower than usual and wasn't quite feeling like herself. So, she took a pregnancy test.

It was positive, but she wasn't going to let that get in the way of her goals.

She promised her husband she would take the next marathon in Ireland slowly. She also agreed to forgo the Ironman and the second ultramarathon — she had already completed the first before finding out she was pregnant.

"Brian was understandably skeptical and worried at first. Neither of us fully understood the physical limitations of pregnancy and why. The research we found was surprisingly limited and frustrating," Keane said. "So, we decided to take it one marathon at a time, with me not pushing the pace and keeping walking in my back pocket."

Keane was initially nervous to tell her OB-GYN about her marathon plans but was relieved when she got the go-ahead.

"I don't think she thought I would do them towards the end, especially being so pregnant at New York. But I am very stubborn and determined," Keane said. "Plus I got lucky, I was feeling good. So I was able to do it."

Exercise is generally considered safe and beneficial during most healthy pregnancies. Experts recommend that pregnant women who were physically active before pregnancy or regularly engaged in vigorous aerobic exercise can continue those activities with approval from their doctor. There is limited research on intensive exercise beyond the recommended amount.

With the approval of her doctor, Keane flew to Australia in August to compete in the Sydney Marathon at 25 weeks pregnant, followed by Berlin at 29 weeks. She then completed the Chicago Marathon at 31 weeks in just under 4 hours and finished with the New York City Marathon at 34 weeks in 4:06:55.

Keane was more worried about the race in New York "because I was starting to look heavily pregnant and feel it too." But she had friends along the course while her husband appeared at multiple spots with water to keep her hydrated.

"The marathon passed a block away from Weill Cornell at mile 16, where I'm delivering, so there were plenty of jokes about just pulling off there to have the baby or testing the medical volunteers' training on the course with an unusual medical intervention of a delivery," she said.

Keane's determination was modeled for her at an early age by her father, John, an Irish immigrant who ran marathons in the 1980s and 1990s.

He died of cancer when she was 13, but continued to run in his final months, completing his final New York City Marathon one day before undergoing surgery to have a tumor removed, Keane said.

In this photo provided by Deirdre Keane, Keane runs during the Sydney Marathon in Sydney on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. Fitness International Travel/Epic Action Imagery via AP

Years later, when Keane went to college, she was inspired to run a marathon in her dad's honor. That's when she caught the bug.

"I loved marathons from the beginning, because it really shows me what the human body is capable of, not only from a physical standpoint, but from a mental standpoint," she said. "I realized how much grit I have and how capable I am to overcome hard things."

Since then, running has become a constant in Keane's life. She says it helped her cope with the emotional toll of working as a nurse practitioner at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the pandemic, feeling isolated and needing something to look forward to, Keane signed up for the World Marathon Challenge: running seven marathons on seven different continents in just seven days. She completed the challenge in 2023 and was the fastest woman to do so that year.

Now, with the World Majors in her rearview, Keane says she's taking time to reflect on the past eight months. Just as she learned from her father's example, she hopes to pass the lessons running has taught her on to her son.

"I want to teach my son resilience and that he can do hard things," she said. "And that when life inevitably gets tough and throws challenges at him, he will push through them and see the other side of them, whether we elect to do them like a marathon or some things that are way beyond our control."