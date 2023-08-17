More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers recalled after 23 fires, covering brands including GE and Kenmore
More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers sold under brand names including GE and Kenmore are under a recall because of risk of fire and burns, with the units linked to 23 fires and 688 overheating incidents.
The units were manufactured by Gree USA, the U.S. arm of a Chinese appliance company, which has issued the recall because of the devices can "overheat, smoke and catch fire," the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Wednesday.
The recall covers 1.56 million units sold under a variety of top brand names at major retailers such as Home Depot, Lowe's, Menards, Sam's Club, Sears and Walmart from 2011 through 2014. The dehumidifiers, which have caused $168,000 in property damage, should be immediately unplugged, the agency said.
"Consumers should immediately stop use, unplug the dehumidifiers and contact Gree to receive a refund," the CPSC said in a notice to consumers.
The recall covers 42 models sold under brand names including Kenmore, GE, SoleusAir, Norpole and Seabreeze. It's the latest recall for Gree dehumidifiers, with the CPSC noting that they have previously been recalled in 2013, 2014 and 2016, with four deaths potentially linked to the devices due to house fires that may have been caused by the appliances.
How to get a refund
To get a refund, consumers should visit this Gree website and click on the "US Consumer Information Collection" link at the bottom of the page. You'll be prompted to enter your email, and Gree said it will later notify consumers when they can register for the recall and obtain a refund.
The dehumidifiers sold for between $110 and $400.
Recalled Dehumidifier Models
Kenmore
Model number
Capacity
407.53530310
30-pint
407.53550310
50-pint
407.53570310
70-pint
407.53571310
70-pint
GE
Model number
Capacity
ADEH50LPQ1
50-pint
ADEH50LQQ1
50-pint
ADEH50LRL1
50-pint
ADEL30LRQ1
30-pint
ADEL50LRL1
50-pint
ADEL70LRL1
70-pint
ADER30LPQ1
30-pint
ADER30LQQ1
30-pint
ADER40LPQ1
40-pint
ADER40LQQ1
40-pint
ADER50LPQ1
50-pint
ADER50LQQ1
50-pint
ADER50LRL1
50-pint
ADER50LSL1 (with date code 01/14)
50-pint
ADER65LPQ1
65-pint
ADER65LQQ1
65-pint
ADER70LRL1
70-pint
ADEW30LPQ1
30-pint
ADEW30LQQ1
30-pint
ADEW50LPQ1
50-pint
ADEW50LQQ1
50-pint
ADEW50LRL1
50-pint
ADEW65LPQ1
65-pint
ADEW65LQQ1
65-pint
ADEW70LRL1
70-pint
SoleusAir
Model number
Capacity
GL-DEH-45F-2Q3
45-pint
GL-DEH-70EIP-6L3
70-pint
GL-DEH-70F-2L3
70-pint
GM-DEH-30M-1Q3
30-pint
GM-DEH-45-1Q3
45-pint
GM-DEH-70-1L3
70-pint
SG-DEH-25-4
25-pint
SG-DEH-30E-1Q3
30-pint
SG-DEH-45E-1Q3
45-pint
SG-DEH-70E-1L3
70-pint
SG-DEH-70E-2L3
70-pint
Seabreeze
DH470SB
70-pint
Norpole
NPDH30PG-1
30-pint
