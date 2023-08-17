Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers recalled after 23 fires, covering brands including GE and Kenmore

By Elizabeth Napolitano

/ MoneyWatch

Over 1 million dehumidifiers recalled for fire, burn hazards
Over 1 million dehumidifiers recalled for fire, burn hazards 01:00

More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers sold under brand names including GE and Kenmore are under a recall because of risk of fire and burns, with the units linked to 23 fires and 688 overheating incidents.

The units were manufactured by Gree USA, the U.S. arm of a Chinese appliance company, which has issued the recall because of the devices can "overheat, smoke and catch fire," the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Wednesday.

The recall covers 1.56 million units sold under a variety of top brand names at major retailers such as Home Depot, Lowe's, Menards, Sam's Club, Sears and Walmart from 2011 through 2014. The dehumidifiers, which have caused $168,000 in property damage, should be immediately unplugged, the agency said. 

"Consumers should immediately stop use, unplug the dehumidifiers and contact Gree to receive a refund," the CPSC said in a notice to consumers.

The recall covers 42 models sold under brand names including Kenmore, GE, SoleusAir, Norpole and Seabreeze. It's the latest recall for Gree dehumidifiers, with the CPSC noting that they have previously been recalled in 2013, 2014 and 2016, with four deaths potentially linked to the devices due to house fires that may have been caused by the appliances.

How to get a refund

To get a refund, consumers should visit this Gree website and click on the "US Consumer Information Collection" link at the bottom of the page. You'll be prompted to enter your email, and Gree said it will later notify consumers when they can register for the recall and obtain a refund.

The dehumidifiers sold for between $110 and $400.

Recalled Dehumidifier Models 

Kenmore

Model number

Capacity

407.53530310

30-pint

407.53550310

50-pint

407.53570310

70-pint

407.53571310

70-pint

GE

Model number

Capacity

ADEH50LPQ1

50-pint

ADEH50LQQ1

50-pint

ADEH50LRL1

50-pint

ADEL30LRQ1

30-pint

ADEL50LRL1

50-pint

ADEL70LRL1

70-pint

ADER30LPQ1

30-pint

ADER30LQQ1

30-pint

ADER40LPQ1

40-pint

ADER40LQQ1

40-pint

ADER50LPQ1

50-pint

ADER50LQQ1

50-pint

ADER50LRL1

50-pint

ADER50LSL1 (with date code 01/14)

50-pint

ADER65LPQ1

65-pint

ADER65LQQ1

65-pint

ADER70LRL1

70-pint

ADEW30LPQ1

30-pint

ADEW30LQQ1

30-pint

ADEW50LPQ1

50-pint

ADEW50LQQ1

50-pint

ADEW50LRL1

50-pint

ADEW65LPQ1

65-pint

ADEW65LQQ1

65-pint

ADEW70LRL1

70-pint

SoleusAir

Model number

Capacity

GL-DEH-45F-2Q3

45-pint

GL-DEH-70EIP-6L3

70-pint

GL-DEH-70F-2L3

70-pint

GM-DEH-30M-1Q3

30-pint

GM-DEH-45-1Q3

45-pint

GM-DEH-70-1L3

70-pint

SG-DEH-25-4

25-pint

SG-DEH-30E-1Q3

30-pint

SG-DEH-45E-1Q3

45-pint

SG-DEH-70E-1L3

70-pint

SG-DEH-70E-2L3

70-pint

Seabreeze

DH470SB

70-pint

Norpole

NPDH30PG-1

30-pint

First published on August 17, 2023 / 10:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.