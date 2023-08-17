More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers recalled after 23 fires, covering brands including GE and Kenmore

Over 1 million dehumidifiers recalled for fire, burn hazards Over 1 million dehumidifiers recalled for fire, burn hazards 01:00

More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers sold under brand names including GE and Kenmore are under a recall because of risk of fire and burns, with the units linked to 23 fires and 688 overheating incidents.

The units were manufactured by Gree USA, the U.S. arm of a Chinese appliance company, which has issued the recall because of the devices can "overheat, smoke and catch fire," the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Wednesday.

The recall covers 1.56 million units sold under a variety of top brand names at major retailers such as Home Depot, Lowe's, Menards, Sam's Club, Sears and Walmart from 2011 through 2014. The dehumidifiers, which have caused $168,000 in property damage, should be immediately unplugged, the agency said.

"Consumers should immediately stop use, unplug the dehumidifiers and contact Gree to receive a refund," the CPSC said in a notice to consumers.

The recall covers 42 models sold under brand names including Kenmore, GE, SoleusAir, Norpole and Seabreeze. It's the latest recall for Gree dehumidifiers, with the CPSC noting that they have previously been recalled in 2013, 2014 and 2016, with four deaths potentially linked to the devices due to house fires that may have been caused by the appliances.

How to get a refund

To get a refund, consumers should visit this Gree website and click on the "US Consumer Information Collection" link at the bottom of the page. You'll be prompted to enter your email, and Gree said it will later notify consumers when they can register for the recall and obtain a refund.

The dehumidifiers sold for between $110 and $400.

Recalled Dehumidifier Models

Kenmore



Model number Capacity 407.53530310 30-pint 407.53550310 50-pint 407.53570310 70-pint 407.53571310 70-pint

GE



Model number Capacity ADEH50LPQ1 50-pint ADEH50LQQ1 50-pint ADEH50LRL1 50-pint ADEL30LRQ1 30-pint ADEL50LRL1 50-pint ADEL70LRL1 70-pint ADER30LPQ1 30-pint ADER30LQQ1 30-pint ADER40LPQ1 40-pint ADER40LQQ1 40-pint ADER50LPQ1 50-pint ADER50LQQ1 50-pint ADER50LRL1 50-pint ADER50LSL1 (with date code 01/14) 50-pint ADER65LPQ1 65-pint ADER65LQQ1 65-pint ADER70LRL1 70-pint ADEW30LPQ1 30-pint ADEW30LQQ1 30-pint ADEW50LPQ1 50-pint ADEW50LQQ1 50-pint ADEW50LRL1 50-pint ADEW65LPQ1 65-pint ADEW65LQQ1 65-pint ADEW70LRL1 70-pint

SoleusAir

Model number Capacity GL-DEH-45F-2Q3 45-pint GL-DEH-70EIP-6L3 70-pint GL-DEH-70F-2L3 70-pint GM-DEH-30M-1Q3 30-pint GM-DEH-45-1Q3 45-pint GM-DEH-70-1L3 70-pint SG-DEH-25-4 25-pint SG-DEH-30E-1Q3 30-pint SG-DEH-45E-1Q3 45-pint SG-DEH-70E-1L3 70-pint SG-DEH-70E-2L3 70-pint

Seabreeze

DH470SB 70-pint

Norpole