How to know when credit card debt forgiveness is the wrong call (and what to do instead)

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There are situations in which debt forgiveness is the right call, but it isn't a one-size-fits-all answer for borrowers. J Studios/Getty Images

Borrowers have been racking up credit card debt at a surprisingly rapid pace recently, and it's causing major issues for many people's budgets. Not only do borrowers hold a record $1.23 trillion in credit card debt right now, but nearly half of cardholders carry a balance from month to month, according to a recent analysis of consumer credit data by The Century Foundation, meaning that their balances are accruing compound interest at today's high rates. Against this backdrop, the idea of pursuing debt forgiveness has become an increasingly popular one.

The goal of this approach is to negotiate with your creditors to pay a fraction of what's owed. The account is then closed, and you move on with your financial life. And, for borrowers who are deep in debt with no realistic path to repayment, it can genuinely be the right call. But credit card debt forgiveness — also known as debt settlement — isn't a one-size-fits-all answer. While it can reduce what you owe, it also comes with tradeoffs that can ultimately leave you in a more complicated financial position if you aren't careful.

That's why it's important to know when this option may not align with your situation. Recognizing those scenarios can help you pivot toward alternatives that better protect your credit, finances and long-term goals.

Find out what credit card debt relief options you could qualify for today.

How to know when credit card debt forgiveness is the wrong call

Here are the clearest signs that debt forgiveness is the wrong call for your situation:

You're still making your minimum payments. Debt forgiveness requires you to demonstrate genuine financial hardship. After all, credit card companies rarely forgive balances for borrowers who are current on their payments. They're more likely to negotiate once an account has reached the point of being seriously past due, usually after 90 days or more of missed payments. If you're struggling but still paying on time, pursuing debt forgiveness now could mean deliberately tanking your accounts for more optimal settlement amounts later.

Your total amount of debt is below $7,500. Debt relief companies typically require clients to have a minimum amount of debt to enroll. Some companies have a minimum of $7,500, while others set a floor of $10,000 or more. If you owe less, the math often doesn't work in your favor, particularly after you calculate the debt relief company's fees into the equation.

Your credit score is still in good standing. Once you enroll in a debt relief program, you'll stop paying your credit card companies and start putting money aside for lump-sum settlement offers. That means your credit score will take a hit, especially if you're still current on your payments when you enroll. For someone with a healthy score who has other financial goals on the horizon, like buying a home or refinancing a loan, this trade-off can cause major issues with those plans.

You're not prepared for the tax implications. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) views forgiven debt over $600 as taxable income, which means that if your debt forgiveness negotiations are successful, you may have to pay income tax on the portion of your debt that was forgiven. That surprise tax bill can significantly erode whatever savings the settlement produced, so it's important to do the math beforehand.

The fees will wipe out your savings. Fees for debt forgiveness programs could be as low as 15% to as high as 25% of your enrolled debt balance. On a $15,000 balance, that's up to $3,750 in fees alone, and that's before accounting for the taxes you may owe on the forgiven amount.

Learn more about the debt relief options available to you now.

What to consider if credit card debt forgiveness isn't the right move

If debt forgiveness isn't a great fit, the good news is that it's far from your only option. Depending on your situation, one of the following alternatives may deliver meaningful relief without the same downsides:

Debt management: Debt management allows you to repay your full balance over time, but at reduced interest rates and fees negotiated on your behalf. Your debt becomes more affordable and more manageable, and your credit score takes a smaller hit because you're repaying in full. And, you also avoid the tax complications of forgiven debt.

Balance transfer cards. If your credit score is still intact, a balance transfer card with a 0% introductory APR can give you breathing room to pay down principal without interest compounding. This generally works best for borrowers who can commit to aggressive repayment within the promotional period, though.

Debt consolidation loans. You can also use a debt consolidation loan to lower your interest rate and roll multiple payments into one. This approach preserves your credit and keeps you on a path to repaying the full balance, but at a lower cost.

Hardship programs directly with your issuer. Many major credit card companies offer internal hardship programs with reduced rates, waived fees or modified payment plans for customers who are struggling temporarily. These programs can provide real relief without the credit damage, but the options vary by lender.

The bottom line

Credit card debt forgiveness can be a valuable tool in the right circumstances—but it's not a default solution. If you're still current on payments, have manageable balances or need to protect your credit for upcoming financial decisions, it may not be the best choice. So, before pursuing this route, take a look at your situation and explore whether another option might deliver the relief you need without the long-term trade-offs.