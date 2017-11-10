Death of young Pa. mayor shrouded in mystery

MOUNT CARBON, Pa. -- An investigation is underway into the death of a young former mayor of this borough, reports CBS Scranton affiliate WYOU-TV.

Schuylkill County Deputy Coroner Albert Barnes said 23-year-old Brandon Wentz died Thursday morning.

The details surrounding his death were unclear.

Officials told WYOU an investigation was being conducted with State Police at Schuylkill Haven, and an autopsy was scheduled Thursday night.

People in the tight-knit neighborhood said community service was in Wentz's blood, and said his death was shocking.

His grandmother was the first female mayor in the history of Mount Carbon, and his mother is a former borough council member.

Wentz's mother reached out to WYOU on Facebook. She said her son actually resigned from his role as mayor Wednesday night because they recently moved out of the borough.

She declined to comment about his death but did say Wentz had "an infectious smile."

Barnes was appointed mayor of Mount Carbon in February 2016, The Associated Press says.