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At least 2 killed in mass shooting at Toronto street festival, police say

By
Faris Tanyos
News Editor
Faris Tanyos is a news editor for CBSNews.com, where he writes and edits stories and tracks breaking news. He previously worked as a digital news producer at several local news stations up and down the West Coast.
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Faris Tanyos

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At least two people were killed and four more wounded in a mass shooting Saturday evening at a street festival in Toronto, Canada, authorities said. The shooter remains at large. 

The Toronto Police Service described the situation as an active shooter incident. It occurred in Midtown Toronto during the Salsa on St. Clair festival, an annual Latin festival, according to CTV News.

Police said on X that officers responded to find six people with gunshot wounds, two of whom died at the scene.

CANADA-CRIME-SHOOTING
Emergency Task Force vehicles and police officers are seen on the site of a shooting in Toronto, Canada, on July 11, 2026.  Jorge UZON / AFP via Getty Images

"Public advised to stay away from the area," police said.

No suspects had been taken into custody, police said. No details were immediately provided on the circumstances of the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

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