Watch Live: NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio speaks after Cuomo announces emergency COVID-19 facility

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio is holding a press conference Tuesday, hours after Governor Andrew Cuomo announced an emergency facility will open on Staten Island for COVID-19 patients.

The facility at South Beach Psychiatric Center is opening at the request of hospitals in the area and as an increasing number of Staten Island residents are being admitted to hospitals amid a virus surge.

How to watch NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio's press conference today

What: New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio holds press conference

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio holds press conference Date: Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Tuesday, November 24, 2020 Time: 10 a.m. ET

10 a.m. ET Location: New York City

New York City Online stream: Live on CBSN New York in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Cuomo said Monday that hospitalizations have tripled on Staten Island in the past three weeks.

"Staten Island has such an issue that it has triggered a hospital capacity issue. And the hospitals have contacted us and they say they need emergency beds on Staten Island," Cuomo said, according to CBS New York. "Remember when we had to set up field hospitals, emergency hospitals for additional capacity? Well, that's what we have to do on Staten Island."

The governor also announced updated COVID-19 micro-cluster zones across the state that establish some areas, including Upper Manhattan, as yellow zones, and move others from yellow to orange.

Yellow means restaurants must close at 10 p.m. An orange zone means high risk, so non-essential businesses close. Dining moves to outdoor only and mass gatherings are limited to 10 people.

It's possible some areas on Staten Island could even move into a red zone, which means essential businesses only.

New York State is announcing new and modified micro-cluster zones. These zones take effect WEDNESDAY (11/25) for businesses and THURSDAY (11/26) for schools. Thread. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 23, 2020

New York City schools shut down last week after the city reached a 3% positivity rate.

