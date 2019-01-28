Man wanted in slaying of 4 in Georgia arrested in Indiana

Rockmart, Ga. -- Federal authorities have arrested a man wanted in the slayings of four people and wounding of a man in a pair of shootings in Georgia.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 27-year-old Daylon Delon Gamble was arrested Sunday in Indianapolis by the U.S. Marshal's Service. Gamble, who was wanted on four charges of murder in the shootings Thursday night in Rockmart, about 45 miles northwest of Atlanta, was taken into custody without incident, according to GBI news release.

The agency also took to Twitter about the arrest:

#IMPDNOW: Daylon Delon Gamble (27), suspect wanted by @GBI_GA in connection with four murders that occurred in Polk County, GA, was apprehended tonight on the East side of Indianapolis by IMPD Violent Crimes Unit, @USMarshalsHQ, @MCSO_IN. #RockmartShooting #Breaking #Apprehended pic.twitter.com/PKxh3C0Q8e — IMPD (@IMPDnews) January 28, 2019

Authorities believe Gamble targeted the victims and are working to learn why, reports CBS Macon, Georgia affiliate WMAZ-TV.

Authorities said 48-year-old Helen Rose Mitchell and 19-year-old Jaequnn Davis died at one home, and 24-year-old Arkeyla Perry and 26-year-old Dadrian Cummings died at another one.

Quadruple murder suspect Daylon Delon Gamble in undated photo WMAZ-TV

The GBI said 24-year-old Peerless Brown was wounded at the home where Mitchell and Davis were killed.

Investigators told WMAZ Gamble stole a Ford truck and drove it away from both crime scenes. The truck has been recovered.