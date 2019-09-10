Mattel to debut "Day of the Dead" Barbie celebrating Mexican holiday

Mattel will debut a "Day of the Dead" Barbie to commemorate the traditional Mexican holiday that takes place in the fall.

The limited-edition Dia de Muertos Barbie will hit shelves Thursday and retail for $75, according to the toymaker. The holiday, which celebrates the annual Mexican festival when friends and family gather to remember the deceased, runs from October 31 to November 2 this year.

The new "Dia de los Muertos" Barbie from Mattel will feature common motifs from the holiday, including skulls and marigolds. Mattel

In drawing on common Day of the Dead decorative motifs, the new Barbie's face is painted with a skull mask. Celebrants typically wear skull masks or give sugar skulls as gifts to both the living and the dead.

The doll's hair is also adorned with marigolds and monarch butterflies. Marigolds are typically used to decorate altars, and monarch butterflies, which migrate to Mexico around the time of the celebration, are seen as the returning souls of loved ones. Her long black dress is similarly embroidered with the skulls, marigolds and butterflies.