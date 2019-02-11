These new Barbies come in a wheelchair and have a prosthetic leg

Barbie now comes in a wheelchair and has a prosthetic leg. Mattel, which makes the popular doll, on Monday introduced the newest member of its Barbie Fashionista line-up, which features dolls with disabilities as well as different skin tones, hair textures and body types.

Mattel made waves in 2016 when it first released a new Barbie line-up in four sizes -- original, plus tall, curvy and petite. In 2015, The company featured a boy in a commercial promoting "Moschino Barbie," an idea spearheaded by American fashion designer Jeremy Scott to show that boys can also play with Barbie.

Mattel

For the new Barbie, the designers worked with wheelchair experts and the UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital. The company also worked with 12-year-old Jordan Reeves and her doctor to create a doll with a removable prosthetic limb.

Reeves started a Change.org petition nearly three years ago to get American Girl to make dolls with limb differences.

Petition to create American Girl doll with limb differences

"As we design Barbie for the next generation, we are focused on evolving to remain the most diverse doll line in the marketplace," said Kim Culmone, global head of design for Barbie, in a statement about Mattel's latest version of the toy.

The dolls will be available this fall.