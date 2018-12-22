David Hogg says he'll attend Harvard University in the fall

David Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland massacre and prominent gun control activist, said he will attend Harvard University in the fall. The 18-year-old tweeted the announcement Saturday, saying he plans to study political science.

Earlier this year, Hogg graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the site of a mass shooting that killed 17 people in February. Nearly a month later, Hogg helped organized the "March for Our Lives" rally in Washington, D.C., drawing an estimated crowd of 200,000 people.

Hogg has publicly spoken about being rejected from several colleges, and announced his plan to take a gap year and work on the 2018 midterm elections. In March, he engaged in a very public feud with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who mocked him for being rejected from some colleges he applied to.