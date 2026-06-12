David Hockney, renowned U.K. artist and Pop art movement leader, dies at 88

British artist David Hockney, considered one of the most influential and defining figures in contemporary art, whose paintings captured the world in brilliant color, has died aged 88, his publicist announced Friday.

Describing Hockney as "one of the most important figures in contemporary art in both the 20th and 21st centuries," the Bolton & Quinn public relations firm confirmed to CBS News in a statement that he had "passed away peacefully at home" in London on Thursday. He would have marked his 89th birthday next month.

"His seven-decade career and prolific oeuvre was characterized by his multi-media approach in image making, an intellectual inquiry into the nature of depiction and perspective, and a sustained commitment to celebrating and portraying the world around him," the agency's statement added.

It noted that Hockney is survived by his long-time partner and companion Jean-Pierre Goncalves de Lima, two brothers and "numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews."

British Artist David Hockney poses in front of his work during the "Do You Remember They Can't Cancel The Spring - David Hockney 25" Exhibition at Louis Vuitton Foundation, April 7, 2025, in Paris, France. Luc Castel/Getty

One of the leading artists involved in the Pop art movement in the 1960s, Hockney was globally renowned as a painter and master draughtsman and kept painting, experimenting and exhibiting his acclaimed work right up until his death.

London's Serpentine Gallery is currently holding his first exhibition there, which was conceived in close collaboration with the artist and showcases new paintings by him.

Future exhibitions at Tate, London, and the Munch Museum in Oslo were in development.

Hockney was lauded globally, with Britain bestowing the Order of the Companions of Honour in 1997, while in 2026, he became one of the few non-French citizens to be awarded the rank of Officier in France's prestigious Legion d'Honneur.

Born in 1937 in West Yorkshire, northern England, Hockney trained at the Bradford School of Art in his hometown and then at London's Royal College, from which he graduated with a Gold Medal distinction.

He would soon emerge as one of the seminal talents in the new generation of British artists, capturing everything from carefree 1960s California — where he moved in 1964 — to the bucolic landscapes of his native Yorkshire.

A person looks at David Hockney's Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures), 1972, during a photo call for London's Tate Modern's new Capturing the Moment exhibition, June 12, 2023. Belinda Jiao/PA Images/Getty

In 2018, his iconic swimming pool picture, "Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures)" sold for $90.3 million in New York, setting a new auction record for a living artist. He was unseated by Jeff Koons' "Rabbit" a year later.

Hockney always retained his Yorkshire burr and was also a committed life-long and defiant smoker, praising the pleasure it brought him in life, his publicist's statement noted.

"He smoked up to the end," it said.