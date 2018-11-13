Dave Chappelle photobombs Ohio couple's engagement pictures

An Ohio couple's engagement photos have gone viral, but it wasn't because of the way the happy couple looked – it was someone in the background that caught everyone's eye.

Dave Chappelle photobombed Tommy Saunders and Emily Eldridge's photo shoot on Saturday, and it took a while before the couple even realized he was even there.

Photographer Jaycee Brammer was photographing as the couple acted candid at a beer tasting at a brewery in Yellow Springs, Ohio. As she snapped way, she caught three photos of the famous standup comedian walking into the frame. He got close behind the couple, but the newly engaged pair seemed to only have eyes for each other — they didn't even notice Chappelle was there.

"So, I was shooting this engagement session at a brewery tonight and this dude photobombed us... idk, you may have heard of him. Dave something??" Brammer wrote on Facebook and Instagram. "LOL NO FOR REAL GUYS! THE Dave Chappelle photobombed our shoot." Brammer tagged the happy couple in the three photobombed photos; she also tagged Chappelle, and people took notice. The photos soon went viral.

"I'm going to have to quit photography now because how will I ever beat this?" Brammer joked. "HUGE shoutout to the man himself. He was so nice and truly made our day."

The engagement photo shoot was taking place in the small town where Chappelle lives, about 20 miles outside of Dayton, Ohio. The famously low-key comedian hasn't commented on the photos himself.