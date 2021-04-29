Live

Dave Chappelle on how success became a trap

When asked why he chose to walk away from his successful sketch comedy show in 2005, Dave Chappelle offered "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King a thoughtful analogy about survival, courtesy of a nature show.
