Data center demand is booming. Can the supply of trade workers keep up?

Data centers are expanding fast, but the workers they need are in short supply

Brandyn Frye feels squeezed by two businesses trending in opposite directions — data centers such as one he manages outside Chicago hum along with soaring demand for workers to keep them running.

"Everything in here needs service — tech support, HVAC support, electricians," Frye said.

But the supply of technical support he needs available 24/7 keeps shrinking, threatening his ability to retain customers.

Data centers now compete with factories and manufacturing plants for electricians and plumbers. As older blue collar workers retire, younger people look at college and white collar jobs.

Roughly 400,000 skilled trade jobs are unfilled in America, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. By 2033, it's estimated that number could hit close to 2 million, according to Deloitte and the Manufacturing Institute.

Matt Roselin, an executive for the software company IFS, says new technology is one solution. His company sells a program that helps companies route and re-route their fleet of technicians.

"You can take things like weather, traffic, different priorities and add that on top. When you think about the labor shortages out there and you want to create more efficiencies and do more with less, this is how that's going to happen," Roselin said.

Back at the data center, HVAC technician Dan Brown knows there's a labor crisis, but doesn't understand it. In Chicago, Brown said, experienced HVAC technicians can make more than $150,000 without student debt.

"The trades kind of got neglected, so now there's a void that needs to be filled," Brown said.

Across the floor, electrician Kevin Fishback sees hope. His local union is aggressively recruiting young electricians in its apprenticeship program.

"They come into the trades and they got insurance, they got health care, they got a pension," Fishback said.

That's an update with power for Brandyn Frye.

"This career path is out there, and it is a valuable career path to take," Fyre said.