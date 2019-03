Exponen daños estructurales de distribuidor vial Palmira

Remembering brothers lost in Ethiopia crash

We're learning more about some of the eight Americans killed in the Ethiopian Airlines crash. Brothers Bennett and Melvin Riffel from Redding, California, were on a world adventure before the birth of Melvin's daughter in May. Melvin's wife, Brittney, had been with them, but returned home after visiting Australia, while the brothers continued traveling. Melvin's friends say they will do everything possible to support his wife and baby.