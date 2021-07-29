Danny Meyer restaurants will require proof of vaccination for staff and diners

Renowned restaurateur Danny Meyer is calling on all staff and indoor diners at his full-service restaurants in New York City and Washington, D.C., to show proof of vaccination before entering any of his establishments beginning in early September.

Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group's website now alerts visitors to the new policy, stating: "To keep our community safe, from September 7, 2021, forward we are requiring all guests to show proof they are fully vaccinated. Our teams are required to be fully vaccinated as well."

Acceptable forms of proof-of-vaccination include either a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-issued vaccine record card, a digital New York State-issued Excelsior Pass, another state-issued vaccine pass or a photo of a CDC record card.

The policy is designed to provide workers and guests with "the most comfortable and safe experience," the group's website states.

The policy only applies to full-service restaurants and does not extend to Shake Shack restaurants, also founded by Meyer.

Other establishments in New York and elsewhere are expected to follow in the industry-leader's footsteps.

USHG's restaurants include Meyer's debut restaurant, the pioneering Union Square Cafe in New York, Anchovy Social in Washington, and Gramercy Tavern and Maialino, both in New York, among others.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday showed support for Meyer's new mandate on Twitter.

This is HUGE.@dhmeyer is one of the most influential restaurant owners in the business and when he leads, others follow. New York City fully supports this move. More businesses should mandate vaccines for the safety of workers and the safety of our city. https://t.co/fT7v54dlNy — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 29, 2021

"New York City fully supports this move. More businesses should mandate vaccines for the safety of workers and the safety of our city," he said.

Mayor de Blasio called Meyer, whom he appointed chairman of the city's Economic Development Corporation in April, "one of the most influential restaurant owners" and said he expects other businesses to follow suit.