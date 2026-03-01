Wife of GOP Rep. Jim Baird dies following complications from car crash injuries, congressman's office says

Danise Baird, the wife of Indiana Rep. Jim Baird, has died following complications from injuries stemming from a car crash with her husband in January, the Republican lawmaker's office announced on Sunday.

"Congressman Baird and Danise were married for 59 years, building a life centered on faith, family, and service," the office said in a statement posted to social media. "A devoted wife and loving mother of three, she was the foundation of their family and will be deeply missed. We ask that you keep the Congressman and his family in your prayers during this difficult time."

The couple was hospitalized earlier this year after Baird's vehicle was hit. President Trump said at the time that it was a "bad accident."

A week after the accident, Baird said he and his wife were out of the hospital and "continuing to recover" but didn't disclose details about the nature of the incident or the extent of their injuries.

Several of Baird's colleagues offered their condolences on social media on Sunday, including Minnesota Rep. Pete Stauber, Michigan Rep. Lisa McClain and Florida Rep. Jimmy Patronis.

"Please join me in praying for my colleague Rep. Jim Baird and his family during this incredibly difficult time following the loss of his beloved wife, Danise," they said on X.

New York GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik said Danise Baird was often by the congressman's side "as he worked so hard in Congress on behalf of his constituents."

"They are salt of the earth people and Jim and his family have sacrificed so much for our country," Stefanik wrote.