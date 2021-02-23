Grand jury declines to indict officers in Daniel Prude case, New York attorney general announces

New York's Attorney General has announced no officers will be charged following an investigation into the death of Daniel Prude, a 41-year-old Black man who died after being restrained by Rochester police last year.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said Tuesday that her office presented the "strongest case possible" to a grand jury, but the grand jury decided not to indict any officers in the case. James' office is required to investigate police-involved deaths of unarmed civilians under state law.

"While I know that the Prude family, the Rochester community, and communities across the country will rightfully be devastated and disappointed, we have to respect this decision," James said.

Daniel Prude AP

Family members have said Prude, who was visiting Rochester from Chicago, was in the midst of a mental health crisis and acting erratically when they called police for help in March 2020.

Disturbing video that surfaced months later showed Prude naked on a snowy street, wearing a "spit hood" over his head during his encounter with police. One officer was seen pressing the man's head into the ground with his hands as Prude was prone and handcuffed. An officer is heard saying that Prude vomited, and the man eventually becomes unresponsive.

Prude died a week later, and a medical examiner ruled his death was caused by "complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint."

The video drew protests in Rochester and across the country, along with questions over the handling of the probe by city officials. Seven Rochester police officers were suspended, and the city's police chief stepped down in September. Union officials have insisted police followed their training.

James said she is unable to give details of the evidence she presented to the grand jury because of grand jury secrecy rules. She advocated for grand jury reform to allow for more transparency, saying the public deserves to know what happened "behind closed doors." She said she expected to meet with Prude's family following today's announcement.

James said the state should review spit hoods and whether they are appropriate in mental health response cases. She said that while there's no evidence the spit hood in Prude's case contributed to his death, she said it "clearly added to his stress and agitation."

"Daniel Prude was in the throes of a mental health crisis and what he needed was compassion, care, and help from trained professionals," James said. "Tragically, he received none of those things."

James said her office will release a comprehensive report about Prude's death including a minute-by-minute account of his death.

"What that report depicts in the man in the throes of a mental health crisis, who was literally crying out for help in the only way that he knew," James said.

She called on the state legislature to pass policing reforms to prevent the deaths of unarmed civilians.