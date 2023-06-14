Watch CBS News
U.S.

Daniel Penny indicted by grand jury in chokehold death of Jordan Neely on NYC subway, attorney says

By C Mandler

/ CBS News

Daniel Penny, the former Marine who has been accused of killing 30-year-old Jordan Neely with a chokehold on a New York City subway car on May 1, was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday, the attorney for Neely's family told CBS New York

Penny, 24, was originally charged with manslaughter in May, and released on bail.

Penny maintains that Neely was behaving erratically on the train and threatening to kill fellow passengers when he moved to subdue him, according to video statements released by his attorneys. After the incident, Penny was initially questioned by police and released without being charged.

Daniel Penny Charged With 2nd Degree Manslaughter In Subway Death Of Jordan Neely
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: Daniel Penny is escorted in handcuffs by the NYPD after turning himself into the 5th Precinct on May 12, 2023 in New York City. Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images

A statement released by Penny's attorneys claimed that Neely had "a documented history of violent and erratic behavior, the apparent result of ongoing and untreated mental illness."

It also said that Penny "never intended to harm Mr. Neely and could not have foreseen his untimely death."

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office declined to comment when asked by CBS News.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

C Mandler
1630512655666.jpg

C Mandler is a social media producer and trending topics writer for CBS News, focusing on American politics and LGBTQ+ issues.

First published on June 14, 2023 / 5:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.