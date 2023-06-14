Daniel Penny indicted by grand jury in chokehold death of Jordan Neely on NYC subway, attorney says

Daniel Penny, the former Marine who has been accused of killing 30-year-old Jordan Neely with a chokehold on a New York City subway car on May 1, was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday, the attorney for Neely's family told CBS New York.

Penny, 24, was originally charged with manslaughter in May, and released on bail.

Penny maintains that Neely was behaving erratically on the train and threatening to kill fellow passengers when he moved to subdue him, according to video statements released by his attorneys. After the incident, Penny was initially questioned by police and released without being charged.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: Daniel Penny is escorted in handcuffs by the NYPD after turning himself into the 5th Precinct on May 12, 2023 in New York City. Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images

A statement released by Penny's attorneys claimed that Neely had "a documented history of violent and erratic behavior, the apparent result of ongoing and untreated mental illness."

It also said that Penny "never intended to harm Mr. Neely and could not have foreseen his untimely death."

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office declined to comment when asked by CBS News.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.