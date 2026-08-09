Suspected Irish crime boss with operation that reached U.S. extradited from Dubai

The alleged leader of an Irish organized crime gang has been extradited to Ireland from Dubai to face charges that he ran an international drug smuggling and money laundering empire with tentacles that stretched to Britain, Spain and the U.S.

Air Tracker data showed an Irish Air Corps plane from Dubai landing Sunday evening at a military airport on the outskirts of Dublin after courts in the United Arab Emirates refused to block his extradition.

The plane is believed to be carrying Daniel Kinahan, 49, who is expected to be taken directly to the Special Criminal Court in Dublin, where he will face charges of directing an organized crime group. He will then be held at the high-security Portlaoise Prison about 90 miles southwest of the capital, Irish broadcaster RTE reported.

Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnell, where Daniel Kinahan is due to arrive after being extradited from Dubai, to face a charge of directing an organized crime group. Damien Eagers/PA Images via Getty Images

Ireland's Special Criminal Court handles all organized crime and terrorism cases, as well as others where prosecutors believe the ordinary courts are inadequate to ensure the "effective administration of justice." Cases are heard by a panel of three judges without a jury.

Irish media report that a huge security operation was underway to ensure Kinahan faces justice. It will include armed police, members of the armed forces and the prison service — which recently acquired a bombproof escort van to transport organized crime suspects, terrorists and other high-risk prisoners, Irish broadcaster RTE reported.

The security precautions come amid allegations that the Kinahans are engaged in a bloody gang war with another Irish organized crime group.

"Since February 2016, the (Kinahan Organized Crime Group) has been involved in a gang war with another group in Ireland and Spain, resulting in numerous murders, including of two innocent bystanders," the U.S. Treasury Department said in 2022, when it sanctioned six members of the Kinahan gang and three businesses linked to it.

Irish police, with the help of authorities in Britain, Spain and the U.S., have been pursuing members of the Kinahan gang for the past decade. They allege that the gang smuggled tens of millions of dollars' worth of illegal drugs, including cocaine and cannabis, as well as guns into Europe, then used a network of apparently legitimate enterprises to launder the profits.

Daniel Kinahan is believed to have run the day-to-day operations of the gang from his base in Dubai, the U.S. Treasury said. That includes buying "large quantities of cocaine" from South America, organizing its distribution in Ireland and attempting to smuggle drugs into the U.K., the agency said.

Kinahan has also instructed gang members to deliver money to a number of people in prison, including one who was convicted of attempting to murder someone on behalf of the organization, the U.S. Treasury said.

In March of 2022, the head of the Kinahan organization in Britain, Thomas "Bomber" Kavanagh, was sentenced to 21 years in prison after he was convicted of orchestrating drug shipments into the U.K. Two other men were sentenced to 20 years and 19 1/2 years for their part in the crimes.

In the course of their investigation, police found 15 kilograms of cocaine and 220 kilograms of cannabis inside asphalt removal equipment fitted with a tracking device at the port of Dover on the English Channel, Britain's National Crime Agency said when Kavanagh was sentenced.

Kavanagh lived in a mansion equipped with bulletproof glass and reinforced doors in Tamworth, northeast of Birmingham. When police raided the property in 2019, they seized numerous weapons and 35,000 pounds of cash in various currencies, including Emirati dirhams and euros, as well as British pounds, the crime agency said.

In September of 2022, Spanish police arrested an Irishman suspected of laundering money for the Kinahan organization after raiding a property in Malaga on the Costa del Sol.

The organization was suspected of registering companies in Britain, Spain and Gibraltar, then creating a brand of vodka promoted in bars and nightclubs along the Costa del Sol to disguise the source of its earnings, according to the British crime agency, which assisted in the investigation.

"The Kinahan organized crime network transcends national boundaries, which is why international law enforcement operations like this are necessary," the agency said at the time.