Homicide investigation underway after Illinois man missing for 5 years found dead in pickup buried in Mississippi River

Human remains discovered three months ago in a pickup truck in the Mississippi River have been identified as a man who was reported missing in 2019, Illinois authorities said.

"The East Moline Police Department continues to investigate this incident as a homicide," Chief Jeff Ramsey said in a written statement.

The remains were identified as Daniel Claeys, a local man who was in his early 30s when his family said he was missing in 2019.

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NAMUS), Claeys was last seen in East Moline on October 5, 2017 leaving the mobile home park in a stolen, older model Ford pickup truck. Claeys was also known to visit Arizona and Florida NAMUS said.

The vehicle, "buried deep in the mud," was found in September in the Mississippi River near a boat ramp in East Moline, Ramsey said. DNA helped investigators determine the identity of the remains.

"Family has been notified and they now have some closure knowing their family member has been located," Ramsey said Thursday.

Authorities did not reveal how Claeys died or what caused his death. Ramsey said investigators will continue to try to solve Claeys' disappearance and death.

"East Moline investigators have been working this case since the discovery and will work tirelessly to find out for the family the circumstances surrounding Daniel Claeys disappearance and death," Ramsey said.

If you have any information about Claeys' disappearance or death, the East Moline Police Department asks that you call 309-752-1555, or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.