Young dancers take on lead roles in Christmas classic "The Nutcracker"

"The Nutcracker" at the New York City Ballet is a holiday classic that draws thousands to Lincoln Center each year.

The company has been performing George Balanchine's ballet every year since 1954. The show takes audiences from the grandeur of a sparkling Christmas party to the dreamworld of a young girl guided by a nutcracker-turned-prince. For young dancers, "The Prince" is a coveted role.

Hannon Hachett, 10, and Finlay McCurdy-Van Alstine, 11, are the dancers sharing the beloved part this year. The two are living their dream — and having plenty of fun while doing so. Both began dancing when they were around three years old. Finlay said he can't even remember what drew him to the art form.

Hannon Hachett (left) and Finlay McCurdy-Van Alstine (right). CBS Saturday Morning

"I think I liked all of my energy being used to do something fun, because I had a lot of energy," Finlay said.

Now, that energy is on display when each boy performs. They enjoy giving the classic choreography their own spin, and thrive in front of the large audience at each performance.

"I just like that, the 2,500 people looking at you," Hannon said.

Stage fright doesn't even cross the boys' minds.

Hannon Hachett, left, performs with Sasi Shrobe-Joseph in "The Nutcracker." CBS Saturday Morning

"I'm more scared to go to swimming lessons than to go on that stage," Finlay said. "I look forward to this."

Dena Abergel, a faculty member at the School of the American Ballet who helps cast the children's roles, said that it's a joy to watch "The Nutcracker" give young dancers new opportunities every year.

"That's something that I love about 'The Nutcracker,' year after year, because each year a new child is going to have the opportunity to bring themselves to the stage," Abergel said. "It's not supposed to be someone who looks exactly a certain way and acts a certain (way). The role of the Prince is about becoming that character."

The boys aren't thinking much about what comes after "The Nutcracker." But with the holiday season drawing to a close, they do know this moment is fleeting.

"The way that I look at things, this is a really happy time for me," Finlay said. "So if I'm sad or I'm like depressed for some reason, I can come and I can look back at this time. I can think 'Oh, this was really fun to do this.'"

Finlay McCurdy-Van Alstine performs in "The Nutcracker." CBS Saturday Morning

Right now, they're finding the joy in every minute, both on and off the stage.

"It feels good to make people happy when they're watching you and you're doing something and you are making them feel good," Finlay said. "And that's a good feeling."