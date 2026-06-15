Second Dan Sullivan ineligible for ballot in Alaska Senate race, official rules

Washington — A candidate for Senate in Alaska with the same name as Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan is not eligible to appear on the ballot in the state's primary, an Alaska election official determined on Monday, citing a "determined effort and a deliberate attempt" to confuse Alaska voters.

The candidate, named Daniel J. Sullivan, announced earlier this month that he was challenging the sitting senator, sparking confusion months ahead of the August primary — and concern among Republicans.

In a letter to the candidate on Monday, Elections Director Carol Beecher concluded that Sullivan's entry into the race was not done to "declare an actual good-faith candidacy for the office of United States Senator, but was instead filed with a purpose to confuse or mislead and to thereby compromise the ballot's fairness or neutrality."

Beecher noted that at one point, Daniel J. Sullivan tried to file as just "Dan Sullivan," despite never using that iteration of his name to vote. Beecher pointed out that Daniel J. Sullivan even tried to list "S" as his middle initial — the same initial as the incumbent senator. She also outlined how the two campaign websites look similar, suggesting a "deliberate" appropriation of Sen. Sullivan's campaign.

The sitting senator brought the situation to reporters' attention at the Capitol earlier this month, accusing Democrats of being "complicit in trying to trick Alaskans" to "rig an election in their favor." Meanwhile, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and Alaska Republicans had been pushing to remove Daniel J. Sullivan from the ballot. Republican Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom last week opened an investigation into the non-Senator Sullivan's candidacy.

Beecher noted that a political consultant for Daniel J. Sullivan has ties to the Democratic Party and Sen. Sullivan's expected Democratic challenger, former Rep. Mary Peltola.

Daniel J. Sullivan has 30 days to appeal the decision.

The Alaska Senate race is expected to be among the most competitive of the cycle as Democrats look to flip the seat in their efforts to take control of the chamber. But it's expected to be an uphill battle in a state that President Trump won by 13 points in 2024.