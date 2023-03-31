Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee to undergo surgery for "serious but curable" cancer

FILE: Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., speaks during a news conference outside the Capitol on the on the Affordable Insulin Now Act vote in the House of Representatives on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee said Friday that he has been diagnosed with a "serious but curable form of cancer" after a tumor was found in one of his tonsils.

Kildee, 64, said he was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma that was detected very early by doctors and that he will undergo surgery in a few weeks to remove it.

"The prognosis after surgery and treatment is excellent," the Flint-area Democrat said in a statement. "I am going to get through this. I'm going to beat cancer."

Kildee said doctors have advised him that recovery from surgery could take a few weeks. He said that his office will be open while he is away from Congress for a period of time.

Kildee, who has served in the U.S. House since 2013, sits on the House Ways and Means committee and the Budget Committee.

He represents Michigan's 8th Congressional District, which was redrawn last year to include the city of Flint. He defeated Republican challenger Paul Junge by over 10 percentage points to win reelection.