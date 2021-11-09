Raiders release Damon Arnette after video appears to show him threatening someone with a gun

The Las Vegas Raiders have released cornerback Damon Arnette after video appearing to show him threatening to kill someone while holding a gun went viral over the weekend, general manager Mike Mayock announced Monday.

"The content [of the video] was unacceptable, contrary to our values, and our owner, Mark Davis, has been very clear and very consistent that this is not how we will conduct ourselves in this community," Mayock said during a press conference Monday. "The bottom line: The Raiders will not tolerate this type of behavior."

The video appears to have been recorded by Arnette and shows him speaking into a camera, brandishing a gun, and repeatedly threatening to kill someone who seemingly indicated they were five minutes away from his location. Arnette also warned the person that he was not alone and that he had "a whole army."

Arnette was selected by the Raiders with the 19th pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He has been on injured reserve since week 4 of the 2021 season and has played a total of 13 games for Las Vegas.

The decision to release the cornerback comes less than one week after the team released Henry Ruggs III, who was taken with the 12th pick the same year as Arnette. Ruggs was released after police announced he would face a DUI charge following a fatal car crash.

On Tuesday, Ruggs crashed a Corvette into the back of a Toyota RAV4, killing 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog, authorities said. According to a police report obtained by CBS News, Ruggs was driving at 156 miles per hour just before the crash. Prosecutors said his blood-alcohol level was .161, more than double the state's legal limit.

Turmoil for the Raiders has not been limited to the team's roster this year. Last month, Jon Gruden resigned as head coach after the New York Times reported that Gruden sent offensive emails while working as an analyst at ESPN.

Victoria Albert contributed reporting.