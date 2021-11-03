Former Las Vegas Raiders star Henry Ruggs was driving at 156 mph seconds before deadly crash, police say

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was driving at 156 miles per hour seconds before the crash that killed a 23-year-old woman, according to a police report obtained by CBS News. The 22-year-old was released from the team hours after police said he would face a felony driving under the influence charge.

The crash occurred at approximately 3:39 a.m. on Tuesday morning after Ruggs veered into the right lane and struck the back of a Toyota RAV4, according to the report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The RAV4 caught on fire with the driver and her dog trapped inside, police said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The police report identified the victim as 23-year-old Tina Tintor.

An analysis of airbag data showed Ruggs was moving at 156 miles per hour in the seconds before the crash, and at 127 miles per hour when the crash occurred, police said.

In a statement Tuesday, police said Ruggs showed "signs of impairment" at the scene.

The police report said Ruggs refused a sobriety test at the scene but was tested at the hospital. The test results appeared to be redacted from the report. Ruggs was booked in absentia while at the hospital for DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death, police said.

Henry Ruggs III on October 10, 2021. Ethan Miller / Getty

Ruggs' attorneys asked the public on Tuesday to "reserve judgment until all the facts are gathered."

The Las Vegas Raiders released Ruggs from the team late Tuesday and expressed condolences to the family of the victim. "We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim's family," the team said in a statement.

Justin Carissimo contributed reporting.