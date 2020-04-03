Dallas police in frantic search for two little girls who were in backseat of stolen car
Dallas police are searching for two missing toddlers who were in the backseat of a car that was stolen Thursday night, reports CBS Dallas. Arianna and Aaliyah Gutierrez were last seen in the back seat of a 2008 gold Hyundai Sonata just before 8:45 p.m. Thursday.
Police said the vehicle was taken by two unknown suspects.
They tweeted a request for "the public's assistance in locating critical missing persons Arianna and Aaliyah Gutierrez."
They then tweeted this picture of two men they called "persons of interest":
There was no word on where or when the surveillance photos were taken.
Arianna is described as 3 feet tall, 28 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing purple gray jacket, a "Frozen" shirt, black pants, "Frozen" sandals that light up and a purple bow in her hair.
Aaliyah is described as a 3 feet tall, 25 pounds, also with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan "Frozen" shirt, black pants, "Frozen" sandals that light up and a blue bow in her hair.