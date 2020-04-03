Dallas police in frantic search for two little girls who were in backseat of stolen car

Dallas police are searching for two missing toddlers who were in the backseat of a car that was stolen Thursday night, reports CBS Dallas. Arianna and Aaliyah Gutierrez were last seen in the back seat of a 2008 gold Hyundai Sonata just before 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

Arianna and Aaliyah Gutierrez Dallas Police Department

Police said the vehicle was taken by two unknown suspects.

They tweeted a request for "the public's assistance in locating critical missing persons Arianna and Aaliyah Gutierrez."

They then tweeted this picture of two men they called "persons of interest":

Persons of interest in search by Dallas plice for Arianna and Aaliyah Gutierrez, toddlers who were in back seat of car stolen on night of April 2, 2020. Dallas Police Department

There was no word on where or when the surveillance photos were taken.

Arianna is described as 3 feet tall, 28 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing purple gray jacket, a "Frozen" shirt, black pants, "Frozen" sandals that light up and a purple bow in her hair.

Aaliyah is described as a 3 feet tall, 25 pounds, also with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan "Frozen" shirt, black pants, "Frozen" sandals that light up and a blue bow in her hair.