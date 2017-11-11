4 shot, 1 killed in shooting at Dallas bar

DALLAS -- Police say four people were shot and one person died in a disturbance outside a Dallas bar early Saturday morning, CBS Dallas/Fort Worth reports.

Officers responded to the shooting call at Emerald City Grill in the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Atlanta Street at around 1:45 a.m. Police say there appeared to be a disturbance inside the bar that spilled to the outside.

According to police, when the people involved were pushed outside, shots were then fired. Three men and a woman were struck by gunfire. All four were transported to Baylor Hospital for treatment.

Police say one of the victims, 28-year-old Johnny Williams, died from his injuries.