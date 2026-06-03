Cruise ship passenger found dead on Caribbean island after vanishing during hike

The body of a cruise ship passenger was found dead Monday on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Kitts and Nevis, after disappearing last week during a hike, local authorities said.

Chinese national Wang Zyuan, 33, was last seen May 27 while hiking the Mount Liamuiga hiking trail, according to police. They confirmed in a statement that search crews had located his body.

"The Force extends its heartfelt condolences to Mr Wang's family, friends, and associates during this painful time," the statement said. "We respectfully ask the public to refrain from speculation and to rely only on official sources for accurate information as this matter proceeds."

Zyuan was hiking the Mount Liamuiga trail on St. Kitts by himself. He had called 911 that afternoon to report he was lost, but police said they lost contact with him.

Police did not provide other details, including cause of death, saying only that the investigation is ongoing.

Volunteers and crews with multiple agencies scoured the area for days before finding his body.

The trail is located on the dormant Mount Liamuiga volcano, the highest peak on St. Kitts at nearly 3,800 feet.

A Caribbean cruise ship company that advertises the trail on its website warned it is an extremely strenuous hike and that the trail can be muddy or slippery.