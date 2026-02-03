We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The mortgage interest rate climate experienced noticeable improvement in 2025. After starting January with average 30-year mortgage rates over 7%, rates in February 2026 are now under 6% or even lower for qualified borrowers. While far from the record lows many got accustomed to seeing at the start of the decade, today's rates are in line with historic averages and they could be low enough to support a strategically made home purchase right now.

Still, today's mortgage environment is a unique one. To determine if it makes sense to take action this month, it helps to have the answers to a few timely but critical mortgage questions. By thinking through the answers, prospective buyers can better determine the value of acting now, waiting for the rate climate to change further or potentially withdrawing altogether. Below, we'll break down three critical mortgage questions buyers need to ask this February, specifically.

3 critical mortgage questions buyers need to ask this February

Not sure if now is a good time to buy a home? Here are three questions to answer that can help you determine if it is:

Is waiting for additional mortgage rate drops dangerous?

As noted, mortgage interest rates gradually declined for much of 2025. And with Fed rate cuts in the final months of the year causing rates to fall to 3-year lows, waiting for additional rate drops may be understandably tempting right now. But there is no Fed meeting on the calendar for February, essentially removing a potential mortgage rate driver from the equation this month. And other factors, like inflation data or the 10-year Treasury yield, could even result in rates increasing instead.

In other words, if you can afford today's rates, even if they're not ideal, they may be worth locking in now. You could always float down your rate before closing – or refinance the rate in the future once rates decline further.

Will waiting to lock a rate even make a difference?

Some other buyers may want to gamble and see what the Fed does in its March meeting before locking in a rate. However, as of early February, the chances of a rate cut then are below 9%, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. And even if that changes, a cut then is likely to only be by 25 basis points, which can have a muted impact on mortgage interest rates.

Depending on what happens in the rate climate in February, that could just bring rates right back to where they are right now. So, look for affordable rate opportunities to exploit, but also be realistic about the chances of those actually presenting themselves in the weeks and months ahead.

What will the spring homebuying season look like in 2026?

Lower mortgage interest rates won't necessarily be a total boost for borrowers. Additional reductions may actually complicate the homebuying process by enticing new buyers to the market and, thus, lead to higher sales prices than what's currently available. And if this all aligns during the traditional spring homebuying season, when more buyers than usual typically enter the market, this can make homebuying even more complex. It may not have to be, however, if today's rates already fit your budget and you have found a home with a sales price that you can comfortably afford.

The bottom line

An informed homebuyer is often a more successful one. By thoroughly thinking through the answers to these questions and being realistic about the evolving homebuying climate, owners can better determine if they should take action now or wait further. There is no uniform approach to take now, as it will largely depend on each borrower. So, consider speaking with a financial advisor or mortgage lender who can better help you determine the value of acting this February.