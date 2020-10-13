Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19, Portugal's soccer federation announced Tuesday.

The league said the Portuguese superstar is "doing well, without symptoms." Ronaldo is in isolation.

Ronaldo was supposed to play against Sweden on Wednesday, but he was dropped from the match. The game counted toward the qualification phase of the League of Nations.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

The Juventus striker's status for Saturday's match against Serie A opponent Crotone and next week's UEFA Champions League match against Dynamo Kyiv are unclear.

This is a developing story.