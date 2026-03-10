We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Credit card debt has continued to climb in the past year, and cardholders now owe a collective $1.28 trillion on their credit cards, the highest level on record. But that's hardly the only issue that's looming. For many borrowers, the cost of carrying credit card debt has become just as concerning as the balances themselves. After all, average credit card interest rates remain near record highs at over 21%, meaning that millions of borrowers are also paying steep monthly interest charges on top of those large balances, making it even harder to reduce what they owe.

At the same time, the broader economic outlook remains uncertain. Inflation has cooled from earlier peaks but continues to fluctuate, and borrowing costs across many products are still elevated despite the Federal Reserve cutting its benchmark rate three times in late 2025. And, other economic issues, including tariff policy and labor market questions, have led policymakers to remain cautious about moving too quickly on interest rate cuts.

That uncertainty has placed renewed focus on the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting, during which the central bank will decide what path it should take with its benchmark rate. But what exactly should borrowers know about how next week's Fed meeting could impact their credit card interest rates? That's what we'll examine below.

Credit card interest rates and the Fed March meeting: What borrowers need to know now

Fed officials face a tricky balancing act heading into next week's meeting, as the ongoing uncertainty in today's economic landscape has made policymakers cautious about moving too quickly. As a result, analysts widely expect the Fed to hold rates steady at its March meeting rather than issue another cut.

But even if the Fed does issue a cut, credit card borrowers shouldn't expect to feel it in any meaningful way. Unlike mortgages, which are tied to longer-term Treasury yields, or home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), which tend to reprice relatively quickly after Fed moves, credit cards operate on their own timeline.

While the Federal Reserve plays a significant role in shaping the overall borrowing environment, its decisions don't directly set credit card interest rates. Rather, the Fed adjusts the federal funds rate, which influences a wide range of financial benchmarks throughout the economy. Credit card APRs, on the other hand, are typically tied to the prime rate, which closely tracks the federal funds rate.

When the Fed raises or lowers its benchmark rate, the prime rate usually moves in the same direction. However, the effect it has on credit card rates can still be limited, as credit card issuers also have wide discretion over when and how much of that change they pass along, as the past 18 months have illustrated. When the Fed raised rates aggressively in 2022 and 2023, card issuers passed those increases to borrowers almost immediately. Since the Fed began cutting rates, though, average card rates have barely moved.

There's a reason for this imbalance. Card issuers are contending with rising delinquency rates and broader economic uncertainty, and they have a strong financial incentive to protect their margins rather than voluntarily compress them. Some issuers have even raised rates in recent months due to the riskier lending environment we're in.

Meanwhile, the spread between what the prime rate is and what issuers charge cardholders has been quietly growing for years — meaning that even if the Fed continues to ease, your card rate may remain higher than the math would suggest.

How to lower your credit card interest rates now

While the Fed's policy decisions may influence borrowing costs over time, there are steps borrowers can take right now to potentially reduce the interest they're paying. Here's what to consider:

The bottom line

While any changes the Fed makes to its benchmark rate, either next week or next month, will influence the broader borrowing environment, the impact on credit card APRs is likely to be gradual and relatively small. What that means for borrowers carrying high-rate balances is that waiting for policy shifts alone may not deliver meaningful relief. Exploring your other options, though, could offer more immediate ways to reduce interest costs while the broader rate outlook continues to unfold.