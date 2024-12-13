We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Don't let some common (but costly) credit card interest rate mistakes continue to impact your budget. PHIL LEO/Getty Images

Credit card debt in America recently reached historic highs, with cardholders now carrying about $1.17 trillion in credit card debt — which equates to the average card user owing nearly $8,000. While sticky inflation and rising costs have forced many to rely on credit cards for essential purchases, helping to push up the total amount owed, the real financial burden of high credit card debt often comes not from the spending itself, but from the high interest rates that accompany these balances.

The average credit card interest rate now hovers above 23% — which is the highest level since financial institutions began tracking this metric. At this rate, a $5,000 credit card balance could cost you over $1,000 in interest charges in just one year. For many Americans, these types of interest payments are silently eroding their financial stability, making it increasingly difficult to break free from the cycle of credit card debt.

What's particularly frustrating is that many cardholders are unknowingly making crucial mistakes in how they manage their credit card interest rates. These missteps can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars annually, yet they're often surprisingly simple to correct once you know what to look for.

3 credit card interest rate mistakes that are costing you money now

Here are three expensive credit card interest rate mistakes you could be making now — and how you can fix them.

Charging new purchases to cards with high APRs

One of the most common and costly mistakes is using a credit card that charges a high regular APR for new purchases. Many cardholders simply accept whatever interest rate their current card charges, not realizing they have significantly better options available — and that can be a costly misstep, especially if you're carrying a balance month after month.

The fix: Opt for a card offering a 0% APR promotional rate on new purchases. Many credit cards offer introductory periods that offer zero interest on purchases. Some cards even offer additional benefits like cash back or travel rewards, making them more valuable for your financial strategy. By making this switch, you get some breathing room to pay off your balance without accruing additional interest, but be sure to read the fine print, as some cards will revert to a much higher APR after the promotional period ends.

Allowing interest to accrue on revolving balances

Carrying a balance on your credit card month after month can become a costly cycle. When you carry a balance, the interest charges compound daily, causing your debt to grow exponentially. As a result, a significant portion of your monthly payment goes toward interest rather than reducing the principal. This makes it harder to pay off your debt and can trap you in a cycle of revolving credit.

The fix: You have two powerful options to address this issue. First, consider consolidating your credit card debt through a debt consolidation loan, as doing so can significantly lower your interest rate compared to what you're paying on your credit cards. This approach not only reduces your interest costs but also gives you a fixed monthly payment and clear payoff date.

You can also opt to transfer your balance to a card offering a 0% APR on balance transfers. While these transfers usually involve a fee (typically 3% to 5% of the transferred amount), the interest savings over 12-21 months often far outweigh this upfront cost.

Missing out on interest rate negotiation opportunities

Many cardholders are unaware that their credit card interest rates aren't set in stone — but there's actually room to work with your card issuer to lower your rate in many cases. A surprising number of people never attempt to negotiate their rates, though, meaning that they're missing out on the potential for hundreds of dollars in interest savings. This is especially true for long-term customers with good payment histories.

The fix: Take a proactive approach by calling your credit card issuer and requesting a lower interest rate. Be prepared with information about your payment history, the length of customer relationship and any competing offers you've received from other card issuers. If you've recently improved your credit score, mention this as well. While success isn't guaranteed, many card issuers would rather lower your rate than risk losing you as a customer to a competitor, so it's worth trying to work with your issuer on a lower rate if you think you can qualify for one.

The bottom line

Credit card interest rates can be a silent financial burden, especially at today's record-high rates. But with the right strategies, you can minimize the impact your credit card interest rates have on your finances. By switching to lower-rate credit cards, consolidating your debt and working to negotiate a lower rate with your card issuer, you can take control of your finances and avoid paying more for interest charges than necessary. Every dollar saved on interest is a dollar that can be reinvested in your future, so take action today to eliminate these mistakes and start saving money.