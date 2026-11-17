Washington — Eighteen civil rights organizations asked President Trump on Tuesday to withdraw his appointment of Craig Trainor as the new acting assistant attorney general for the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, saying he has a track record of undermining the laws he is tasked with enforcing.

Trainor was appointed last week to replace Harmeet Dhillon, who resigned from her post shortly after the midterm elections.

Trainor most recently served as assistant secretary for fair housing and equal opportunity at the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Prior to that, he held several senior roles at the Department of Education.

He also previously served as a senior special counsel to GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio on the House Judiciary Committee as well as the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

Tuesday's statement opposing his appointment was signed by a variety of organizations, including the National Center for Youth Law, the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, National Council of Jewish Women, Human Rights Campaign, the Sikh Coalition and Stop Sexual Assault in Schools, among others.

"In the midterm elections, the American people rejected an agenda to divide, discriminate against, and diminish our communities," the groups said.

"Instead of rebuilding a Civil Rights Division decimated under Harmeet Dhillon, the Administration has chosen to elevate the official behind a court-blocked classroom censorship agenda who seeks to undermine the rights of survivors and equal opportunity in our schools and communities," they added.

CBS News has reached out to the Justice Department for comment.

The civil rights groups said that Trainor took action in his prior roles at the Department of Education and HUD that scaled back civil liberties.

After a court struck down a Department of Education rule that broadened the definition of what constitutes sexual harassment under Title IX of the Civil Rights Act, Trainor issued a directive to schools in February 2025 that ordered them to revert to less-stringent standards that were adopted in 2020.

Many civil rights groups have long criticized the 2020 standards and referred to them as "anti-survivor" rules because the definition of what constitutes sexual harassment is narrower.

The 2020 rules also only require schools to investigate allegations of sexual assault or harassment under Title IX that occur on school grounds, excluding conduct that may occur abroad or off campus.

The groups also pointed to threats that Trainor directed toward schools in a Feb. 14, 2025, letter, in which he threatened to withhold federal funding if they had diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Several federal courts later enjoined the Department of Education from following through on its threats to withhold the funds.

After he left and went to HUD, Trainor also shuttered many discrimination investigations under the Fair Housing Act, the groups said.

In announcing his appointment, Attorney General Todd Blanche praised his actions at HUD, saying he helped to "cut the Biden-era Fair Housing case backlog in half."

Trainor is taking over the helm of a Civil Rights Division that was largely gutted under Dhillon's leadership, as more than 75% of its staff left since January 2025.

Although Dhillon later hired more attorneys, the staffing level is still not what it once was.

Dhillon reoriented the division away from its historical mission of protecting some of society's most vulnerable and marginalized groups. She shifted its focus to other priorities that included protecting gun owners' rights, curbing the use of equity, diversity and inclusion policies at universities, and adopting legal positions that oppose civil rights protections for transgender people.