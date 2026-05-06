Retired special forces soldier accused of shooting wife in Tennessee found dead, authorities say

Craig Berry, a retired special forces soldier accused of shooting his wife in northern Tennessee, is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following a six-day manhunt, the Stewart County Sheriff's Office said.

"During search today Stewart County Sheriff's Office SWAT, along with TBI agents, located the body of wanted subject Craig Berry. Initial indications show he died due a self inflicted gunshot wound," the sheriff's office said on social media.

The U.S. Marshals Service also confirmed Berry was dead "and no longer a threat to the public."

Authorities did not provide further details on where Berry was found or how long it is believed he has been dead.

Berry, 53, was accused of shooting his wife in the early morning hours of May 1 following a domestic dispute. He then fled into the woods, according to the sheriff's office, sparking an intense manhunt.

The wife was hospitalized following the shooting. Her condition Wednesday was unclear.

Stewart County is located along the border with Kentucky, some 75 miles northeast of Nashville.