Cracker Barrel to return to its old logo after backlash

Faris Tanyos
Less than a week after unveiling a controversial new logo that prompted the company's stock value to take a dive and even President Trump to weigh in, Cracker Barrel announced Tuesday that it will return to its old logo.

"We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel," the popular restaurant chain announced in a post to social media. "We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our 'Old Timer' will remain."  

cracker barrel
A Cracker Barrel restaurant, featuring the company's old logo, in Sterling, Virginia, on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025.  Al Drago / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Last week, Cracker Barrel suddenly announced that it was changing its logo to remove the image of a man sitting in a chair leaning against a barrel, and replacing it with a logo that only featured the chain's name. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

