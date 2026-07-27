Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Masino, who oversaw controversial logo redesign, is stepping down

Cracker Barrel on Monday said Julie Masino, the chief executive behind the restaurant chain's much-criticized 2025 logo redesign, is stepping down.

Masino will be replaced by David Deno, who most recently served as CEO of Bloomin' Brands, the owner of Outback Steakhouse and other restaurant chains. Cracker Barrel said Deno will step into the CEO role on Aug. 10, while Masino will remain in an advisory role until Oct. 9 to support the transition.

Masino drew media attention last August when Cracker Barrel unveiled a new logo that sparked public outcry and caused the restaurant chain's value to drop by almost $100 million. Some customers had opposed the rebranding because it removed the image of a man — restaurant founder Dan Evins' Uncle Herschel — sitting in a wicker chair leaning against a barrel.

Due to the backlash, Cracker Barrel conceded the rebranding was a misstep and said it would keep its original logo.

"Cracker Barrel is a truly iconic American brand, defined by its unique combination of warm country hospitality, timeless appeal and deep connection with guests across generations," Deno said in a statement on Monday. "I am honored to lead the Cracker Barrel team and look forward to unlocking the full potential of this remarkable brand."

Masino had also overseen an overhaul of the chain's menu, after describing the restaurant as "not as relevant as we once were."

Masino joined Cracker Barrel as its CEO in 2023 after serving as the president of Taco Bell's international operations.