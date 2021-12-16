Omicron variant's spread forces rethink of January return-to-office dates

Over the summer, executives in wide-ranging industries scrapped their fall plans to bring workers back to offices, instead circling what at the time were distant dates in January by which employees would be expected to return to the workplace en masse.

Companies are suddenly ditching those plans too, as January approaches and COVID-19 infections surge.

This week, technology companies, banking institutions, ride-sharing corporations and plenty of enterprises in between announced they will yet again delay the elusive return to office. Corporations that already have butts in seats are sending workers home. A number of colleges and universities this week also announced they would revert to virtual learning models, effective immediately.

Even company leaders who were once staunchly opposed to remote work, notably in the banking industry, are rethinking their positions on in-office work. For example James Gorman, the CEO of investment bank Morgan Stanley, this week said he had been "wrong" about pushing for in-office work when he said last June he expected workers back at their desks by Labor Day and threatened to cut pay for no-shows.

"If you can go to a restaurant in New York City, you can come into the office. And we want you in the office," Gorman said at a summer conference. He added at the time that "we do our work inside Morgan Stanley offices."

"It's continuing to be an issue"

Gorman has seemingly come to terms with remote work, at least for the time being, saying Monday on CNBC that "I was wrong on this. I thought we would have been out of it past Labor Day and we're not."

"I think we'll still be in it through most of next year," Gorman told the news outlet. "Everybody's still finding their way and then you get the Omicron variant; who knows, we'll have Pi, we'll have Theta and Epsilon, and we'll eventually run out letters of the [Greek] alphabet. It's continuing to be an issue."

Morgan Stanley does not have a firm return-to-work date and remains in a sustained period of transition, a spokesperson told CBS MoneyWatch.

Asset managers Citadel, Blackstone and Millennium Management are also reverting to remote work as of this week, Bloomberg reported.

Tech industry leaders Facebook and Google and ride share company Lyft previously announced extensions of their pandemic-driven remote work phases. Lyft employees now have the option to work remotely for all of 2022.

Apple is also delaying its January return to office, and even giving employees a $1,000 stipend to spruce up their at-home workstations, according to reports.

"Never seen this before"

The announcements come as Covid cases rise across the country, with the Delta variant continuing to surge and the new, even more contagious Omicron variant demonstrating some ability to evade vaccines. Thirty-six states in the U.S. have detected the Omicron variant, meanwhile Delta continues to overwhelm hospitals across the nation.

In New York City, which was once a virus hotspot, the mayor's public health adviser, Jay Varma, tweeted, "Um, we've never seen this before in #NYC," referring to a stark rise in the number of recent positive tests among residents. Positive tests tripled over a three-day period, according to testing data, with 7.8% of the city's PCR tests delivering positive results on Sunday.