Thousands forced to leave Ford plant on day after it reopened

Day two back on the job for thousands of workers at Chicago's Ford assembly plant didn't go as planned. Many were forced to leave early after someone tested positive for COVID-19, reports CBS Chicago.

The station spoke with some employees who have mixed feelings about being back on the line.

Some are thrilled to be back working and earning a paycheck, but they're asking, at what cost to their health and safety?

"I'm worried right now," said Timothy Shy. "This is the second day, and we are already hearing about this.

Production was temporarily halted at part of the facility and the main plant.

"Social distancing doesn't really work," said Billy Cowart.

There are changes, from the social distancing reminders outside to temperature checks and re-configured work stations inside.

Ford provided a video highlighting some of the updated health changes COVID has brought to the company's plants.

"All these people are crowded and on top of each other," said Michael Hopper while wearing his Ford-issued face mask. "I lost a brother to corona virus May 6," he added.

Hopper, along with others, described an experience inside the plant that doesn't sound or look like the polished video.

"I cleaned my own workstation myself," said Hopper. "How our jobs are set up, if one person gets in the hole, that would affect the person behind him."

A Ford spokesperson said the automaker has had close contact with the employee who tested positive..

They've been disinfecting and cleaning any areas the employee may have touched.

Production was expected to resume Tuesday night.