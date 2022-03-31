CVS, Walgreens, Albertsons now offering second COVID-19 booster shots

Who should get a second COVID-19 booster shot

Several drugstore chains across the U.S. now say they are offering second COVID-19 booster shots to eligible individuals, after U.S. health officials authorized a double dose of Pfizer's and Moderna's boosters for people 50 and older.

Covid-19 case numbers are rising again in 13 U.S. states as the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron takes hold, leading health experts to recommend an additional dose for older or immune-compromised individuals.

Walgreens on Wednesday announced it would make second Pfizer and Moderna booster shots available to eligible individuals, including adults aged 50 and up as well as "certain immunocompromised individuals," after both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleared a supplementary booster.

Individuals who received their boosters at least four months ago can schedule their shots online beginning Friday, April 1, or walk in to pharmacies and roll up their sleeves for the fourth time. They must provide their date of birth as well as indicate the make and date of their last COVID-19 shot.

Walgreens said it's making the second booster shots available as COVID-19 positivity rates in parts of the U.S. edge up, with the BA.2 subvariant accounting for nearly 70% of all positive cases.

CVS Pharmacy also said eligible individuals can get their second booster shots in stores, either by scheduling an appointment online or simply walking into pharmacy locations. A spokesperson noted that availability of boosters is subject to local demand.

Grocery chain Albertsons is also offering second-round boosted doses of the Pfizer and Moderna. Eligible individuals can schedule appointments online or in stores.

President Biden, who is 79, received his second booster shot Wednesday.