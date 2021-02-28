A tragic milestone: 500,000 Americans lost to COVID-19

This past Monday evening, the nation marked a tragic milestone – 500 thousand Americans lost to COVID. After a few words inside, the president, vice president and their spouses stepped outside the White House.

500 candles, each flickering in its own container -- each representing a thousand American lives lost -- cascaded down the twin staircases of the South Portico. The executive mansion's diplomatic entrance was draped in mourning crepe. The Marine Band brass ensemble played "Amazing Grace." Twilight settled in.

Not a word was said. None was needed.

Symbolic acts and ceremonies are not empty gestures. They can heal. They can unite. They can help comfort a nation in mourning.