Reporter goes missing in Houston; police find her Jeep

Police are searching for a sports reporter who has gone missing in the Houston area.

CBS affiliate KHOU reports that police found 29-year-old Courtney Roland's Jeep Cherokee in the Galleria area just after midnight on Sunday, but Roland remained missing as of Monday morning.

Police say the Rivals.com Texas A&M reporter's phone was found inside the vehicle. Her purse with an iPad, computer and credit cards were also all found intact somewhere inside the Galleria.

Our friend and colleague @Rivals, Courtney Roland, is currently missing in the Houston area. If you have any information or have seen her at all, please contact the HPD missing person line at 832-394-1840. pic.twitter.com/66kKDPenRT — Matt Clare (@MattClareRivals) January 8, 2018

KHOU 11 reports that Roland, who last seen wearing a camouflage fleece sweater and an orange hat, was last heard from Saturday around 4 p.m. She texted a roommate, telling her a suspicious man at a Walgreens was following her. The man followed her in a blue truck all the way home, but then he allegedly drove off when she got out.

The roommate was supposed to meet up with Roland but she never showed up, the station reported.

Roland's parents are now pleading for information.

BREAKING: We spoke with #CourtneyRoland parents and friends who are pleading for info on her whereabouts. She was last heard from Saturday evening near the heights, her car located this morning near Galleria/Post Oak. Info call @houstonpolice. Details #khou11 pic.twitter.com/LuC4aIjeTl — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) January 8, 2018

"If somebody has hers, we just want to tell them we love you too. And I know Courtney would be praying for you, because that's the way she was. She cared for other people," said dad Steve Roland.