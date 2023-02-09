Couple who saved man's life in Buffalo blizzard surprised with Super Bowl tickets

A couple in Buffalo, New York, reunited recently with the man they saved in a blizzard. The man, Joey White, was lost in the blistering cold on Christmas Eve, and Sha'Kyra Aughtry and her boyfriend, Trent Alls, Jr., welcomed him into her home, caring for him as he suffered from severe frostbite.

He is still recovering after nearly all of his fingers were amputated.

Since we first reported the story of White's rescue, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul honored Aughtry. She and Alls — and two of the men who helped get Joey to the hospital — were also treated to tickets to a Buffalo Bills playoff game.

Good Samaritans may have helped. But it all started and ended well because of Alls and Aughtry.

So, because of what they did, the NFL gifted them two tickets to the Super Bowl this Sunday in Arizona. Delta Airlines will fly them there.

It's an all-expense paid trip to the big game — and we got to surprise them with the news.

"You only dream of those things. Those don't really come true for most people. So that means a lot," Alls told us.

Trent Alls, Jr., (left) and Sha'Kyra Aughtry (center) with CBS News' David Begnaud. T. Sean Herbert/CBS News

Alls played high school football, and dreamed of playing in the NFL. Now, his dream of going to the Super Bowl is a reality, and it began when he found White in the snow the morning before Christmas, begging for help.

"When Joey came and knocked on the door, it was kind of like five, six in the morning," Alls said. "I didn't think nothing of it, I'm like, 'Man, don't open that door,' and Sha'Kyra said, 'We really have to go out there, please go help him, because what if it was your parents?'"

"So I went out there and then. It was just bad," he said. "And the first thing I noticed was his hands were like, they were like real huge ice balls."

Sha'Kyra Aughtry reunited with Joey White after 42 days. T. Sean Herbert/CBS News

The couple welcomed White, who is developmentally disabled, into their home and cared for him for nearly two days — an act that was just so human.

Alls said he probably would have never gone outside if it wasn't for Aughtry. He said the experience has changed him.

"I only wanted to help people when it's convenient for me. Now I try to ... even if it's saying, 'good morning,' or saying the smallest thing to people, to me that goes a long way compared to walking by a person," he said.



All's and Aughtry's kids also got a surprise. Justin, Kyrie and Tristan are going on a free four-day vacation for their first-ever trip to Disney World, thanks to JetBlue and The Vacationeer. The family plans to head there for spring break in April.