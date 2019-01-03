China targeting Canadians since Huawei exec's arrest: report

Chinese authorities have detained a total of 13 Canadians since last month's arrest of a top Huawei Technologies executive, according to a report Thursday by the Globe and Mail.

The detentions were confirmed by a Canadian government official, according to the newspaper. Previous reports had just three Canadians publicly known to have been detained in China since the Dec. 1 arrest of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver at the behest of the U.S.

Eight the 13 Canadian citizens who were held in China have since been released, according to the report, which cited a statement from the Canadian official.

China has demanded that Canada release Meng, who faces possible extradition to the U.S. on suspicions of trying to evade American sanctions on trade with Iran.

China's top prosecutor said at a Thursday briefing in Beijing that "there is no doubt" that two Canadians being held in the country violated local laws and regulations, and an investigation of both men continues, Bloomberg News reported.

The developments came as the U.S. on Thursday issued a travel advisory for China, warning Americans they could be detained without charge.

Huawei, the world's largest supplier of networking gear used by phone and internet companies, recently surpassed Apple as the second-biggest maker of mobile phones after Samsung.