Mortgage interest rates may not be nearly as advantageous at the start of 2026 as they were at the beginning of the decade. But they're materially improved from where they were a few years ago. And that could be more than enough to justify taking action again. Home sales already improved in the final months of 2025 and that could easily continue this year.

With multiple mortgage interest rate options currently under 6%, then, and reasons supporting additional rate drops plentiful right now, 2026 could be the year in which buyers feel comfortable revisiting their purchase options. But after being sidelined for multiple years, they should re-enter the market with a more strategic and judicious approach. That means knowing what moves to make this year but it also means understanding which costly mortgage mistakes to avoid in 2026. Below, we'll outline three of the latter that can better help improve your chances of homebuying success in the new year.

3 costly mortgage mistakes to avoid in 2026

The mortgage rate climate changes daily, let alone annually. But by avoiding these specific mistakes now, at the start of 2026, buyers can potentially lock in a below-average rate and avoid unnecessary stress and work, too:

Not monitoring the market for timely opportunities

Mortgage interest rates change each day, driven up and down by a variety of factors. Periodically checking the market for timely opportunities, then, is a mistake. Instead, the informed, aggressive, attentive buyer will be rewarded as they'll know when to lock in a rate and when to wait for rates to shake out further.

Consider reviewing rates via online marketplaces each day, then, to determine your next move. And start reaching out to lenders now who may be able to provide insight and offer rates not publicly listed on their websites. Just don't sit idle. Daily monitoring of the market is required in order to improve your likelihood of scoring the best rates and terms.

Assuming the Fed is the only driver of mortgage interest rates

Mortgage interest rates fell in recent months as the Federal Reserve issued three consecutive rate cuts. So many assume that these will continue to fall alongside any 2026 Fed rate cuts that occur, too. But that's a mistake that could leave you waiting around indefinitely. For starters, the chances of another Fed rate cut at its January meeting are currently very low. More importantly, however, the Fed is just a single driver behind mortgage interest rates (although an important one). The 10-year Treasury yield is another, as are items as varied as the unemployment rate and the progress toward taming inflation.

This is why, as noted, it's so critical to monitor the rate environment each day. Even without Fed meeting actions (or lack thereof), there are still plenty of items that can impact rates, so assuming that the Fed is the only one to monitor is a mistake best worth avoiding (both in 2026 and overall).

Not accounting for changes to the market when rate cuts are issued next

Sure, interest rate cuts are preferable. And, sure, waiting for them may make sense on the surface. But a straight line from Fed rate cuts to affordable, streamlined housebuying is an inaccurate assumption. Mortgage rate reductions can easily complicate the homebuying process. Lower mortgage rates, after all, can entice additional buyers previously sitting idle. And that could mean more competition for what remains relatively scarce inventory.

Sellers, too, could take advantage of this renewed interest by raising the price of their homes. And, depending on the price differential, that could easily negate some or even most of the savings otherwise secured with the lower rate. Take these potential scenarios into consideration now to better determine if waiting for a cooler rate environment is really the best choice.

The bottom line

Homebuying is an art, not a science. And it will require effort, strategy, and often a little luck to get the home you want at a mortgage rate and price you can afford. But with encouraging developments in this space over the past year, however, buyers may want to once again consider their options. They should also do their best to avoid these three mistakes. By doing both, they can improve their chances of homebuying success in 2026 and, ideally, for the years and decades still ahead.