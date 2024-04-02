Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Costco offers eligible members access to GLP-1 weight-loss drugs

By Kate Gibson

Edited By Alain Sherter

/ CBS News

Can Ozempic and Wegovy curb alcohol cravings?
Can weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy treat alcohol addiction? 02:04

Some Costco members may soon have less of a hankering for the retailer's popular $1.50 hot dog and soda meal. 

The warehouse club and health care marketplace Sesame are now teaming to offer access to a weight-loss program that includes clinically approved access to GLP-1 prescription drugs including Ozempic, Sesame said. As of April 2, Costco members can sign up for the service, which runs $179 for three months. It includes consultations with a clinician and a medically appropriate treatment program, which can include medications. 

"We are witnessing important innovations in medically-supervised weight loss," David Goldhill, Sesame's co-founder and CEO, said Tuesday in a news release. "Sesame's unique model allows us not only to make high-quality specialty care like weight loss much more accessible and affordable, but also to empower clinicians to create care plans that are specific to — and appropriate for — each individual patient." 

Doctors warn against teens, young adults using weight loss drugs just to drop pounds 00:54

Costco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The development comes nearly six months after Sesame announced a partnership with Costco offering members virtual primary care for $29 in all 50 states. 

New York-based Sesame is geared to the uninsured and those with high deductibles who need to pay cash. It does not accept health insurance to help keep a lid on prices. 

The move by the big-box retailer follows similar steps by rivals. Amazon provides remote access to third-party health care providers and Walmart runs in-store medical clinics.  

Kate Gibson

Kate Gibson is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch in New York.

First published on April 2, 2024 / 5:42 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.