Watch live: Coronavirus Task Force members give updates from the White House

Members of the Coronavirus Task Force, charged with leading to the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic, are holding a briefing Tuesday morning. President Trump has asked all Americans to limit contact with others for 15 days, and he's admitted the unprecedented measures being taken across the country could sink the U.S. into a recession.

Many businesses have closed their doors and officials have urged, and in some cases ordered, weary citizens to hole up at home.

Half a billion children around the world are out of school. And doctors in some of the richest, most developed nations on the planet, including the U.S., warn health systems are ill-prepared to deal with an expected onslaught of patients.

On Tuesday, there were more than 3,700 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States.

March 17, 2020

