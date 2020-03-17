White House to seek $850 billion "phase 3" coronavirus stimulus package

Washington — The White House will ask Congress for a stimulus package worth at least $850 billion to address the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak as members of both parties express a heightened urgency to prop up the economy in response to the crisis.

Sources with knowledge of the "phase three" plan said it includes a payroll tax holiday and large financial assistance for airlines, which have been reeling from travel restrictions. The industry on Monday said it was seeking $50 billion to address the downturn in passengers.

Democrats and some Republicans, including Senators Mitt Romney and Tom Cotton, have pushed for direct cash payments to Americans to stimulate consumer spending amid the downturn.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who has led negotiations with lawmakers, is set to meet with Republican senators on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, when the Senate will begin considering a relief bill passed in the House last week.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday morning that senators will remain in Washington until they approve legislation that builds on what the House passed over the weekend.

"It's my intention that the Senate will not adjourn until we have passed significant and bold new steps above and beyond what the House has passed, to help our strong nation and our strong underlying economy weather this storm," he said on the Senate floor.

If the Senate combines the White House proposal and the House bill, the measure would have to go back to the House for a vote before reaching President Trump's desk.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer proposed a stimulus package worth $750 billion to respond to the crisis on Monday.

"We will need big, bold, urgent federal action to deal with this crisis," Schumer said on the Senate floor Monday. "Leaders in Congress must work together and with uncommon speed to respond to a set of national challenges unlike any we have faced in the recent past."

Schumer's proposal would address hospital capacity, increase Medicaid funding and provide loan payment forbearance for federal loans.

Trump administration officials have expressed the need for the so-called "phase-three" package on top of the initial $8.3 billion response bill passed earlier this month and the House legislation approved early Saturday. White House legislative affairs director Eric Ueland told reporters Monday that the price tag of any such measure was no issue for the president.

"The president has instructed his team to look very expansively at what we need to do and not be impeded by the potential price tag of what's necessary here," Ueland said.

Mnuchin also told reporters Monday that the administration was looking for a "big number" bill in its phase three response. The treasury secretary worked closely with Speaker Nancy Pelosi to negotiate the House bill passed Saturday, which was sent to the Senate on Monday.

Some Republicans have expressed concerns about the House bill, which was endorsed by the president last week and includes provisions to provide free testing and paid leave for certain employees.