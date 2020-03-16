What stores are closing due to the coronavirus

The growing coronavirus pandemic has halted sporting events, shuttered schools and battered the travel industry. Yet few sectors of the economy may be more vulnerable to the disruption caused by the outbreak than retailers — a business that, despite the rise of ecommerce, still depends on luring customers out of their homes and into stores.

Some players, such as Apple and Urban Outfitters, are closing their doors altogether as they try to sit out the crisis; others are reducing their hours. Read on to learn how some of America's best-known retailers are responding to the emerging public health crisis.

Abercrombie & Fitch

The Ohio-based clothing store said it is closing all U.S. stores until March 28, while its online site will remain open. A&F subsidiaries Hollister and Gilly Hicks are also closed.

Apple

The maker of iPhones and MacBooks said it will close all retail stores until March 27.

Everlane



The clothing store has closed its locations but will keep its online store open, according to an Instagram post.

Fossil

The watch retailer has closed all U.S. stores until March 28.

Gap

The clothing company has closed 100 stores and reduced hours at its other U.S. locations.

Glossier

The makeup store said it will close all its locations until at least March 26 and delay a new store opening in Arizona.

IKEA

The Swedish furniture store has closed all 50 store locations and its planning studio in New York City.

JCPenney

The department store has reduced its hours so that locations close at 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Six stores in Puerto Rico are temporarily closed.

Kohl's

Kohl's, a seller of apparel, footwear, beauty and home products, is temporarily closing all of its stores across the U.S. as of Thursday, March 19. It did not say when it plans to re-open..

Kroger

The grocery chain is reducing its hours at locations in the Midwest and the South.

Lululemon

The athletic apparel store has closed its U.S. stores until March 27.

Lush Cosmetics

All 258 Lush stores across Canada and the U.S. will be temporarily closed until March 29, the company's owners said.

Macy's

The department store chain will be closed until March 31. That includes Bloomingdale's, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy's stores.

Microsoft

The computer store's retail locations will be closed worldwide indefinitely, the company announced.

Nike

Nike has closed all of its stores worldwide until March 27.

Nordstrom

The upscale clothing chain will be closed for two weeks, the company announced.

Outdoor Voices

The clothing store will be closed until March 27.

Party City

Store locations are closed until March 31.

Patagonia

Outdoor gear company Patagonia has closed its physical stores and online portal.

Peloton

All Peloton retail locations worldwide are closed until March 29, but employees will continue delivering its exercise bikes to people's homes.

Publix

All store locations close at 8 p.m. until further notice at this Florida-based grocery store.

Reformation

The women's clothing store said on Instagram it's closing all stores — it didn't give a date for re-opening.

REI

All 167 Recreational Equipment stores will be closed until March 27.

Sephora

The beauty store has closed its retail locations until April 3 but is keeping its online portal open.

Sprint

The cell phone service provider has closed some of its locations and reduced the hours at others to 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Starbucks

Starbucks will close stores in areas like Seattle that are seeing wider coronavirus outbreaks. Elsewhere, the coffee chain will only serve customers "to go" in the U.S. and Canada.

T-Mobile

The cell phone service provider has closed all its indoor mall locations until further notice, including Metro by T-Mobile stores.

Target

Target locations aren't closing, but more workers will be assigned to focus on online orders and parking lot pickups.

Tommy Hilfiger

All Tommy Hilfiger locations are closed until March 29, parent company Phillips-Van Heusen said; that includes its Calvin Klein, Izod and Van Heusen stores, also.

Trader Joe's

The grocery store has modified store hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. until further notice.

The TJX Companies

The owner of HomeGoods, HomeSense, Marshalls, TJ Maxx, T.K. Maxx, Sierra Trading Post and Winners said all of its stores in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia are closed for two weeks. The company is also temporarily closing its tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com and sierra.com shopping sites.

Ulta Beauty

The makeup retailer has closed its stores until March 31.

Under Armour

The athletic clothing store has closed all U.S. stores until March 28.

Urban Outfitters

The clothing store has closed all of its locations until further notice. Sister stores Free People and Anthropologie are closed until March 28.

Victoria's Secret

All Victoria's Secret locations will be closed until March 29, said corporate owner L Brands; that includes Bath & Body Works and PINK stores.

Walmart

Walmart has reduced its hours to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice.

Warby Parker

The eyeglasses retailer has closed all stores until March 27.

Williams-Sonoma

The home goods store has closed all its locations in the U.S. and Canada until April 2 and will leave its online portal open.